11th Hour

New book: GOP post-insurrection anger

04:20

Newly released audio reveals Rep. Kevin McCarthy said he would urge Trump to resign after the Jan. 6th riot, contradicting his denial hours before. It comes as Trump’s eldest son is expected to meet with the 1/6 committee in the coming days. April 22, 2022

