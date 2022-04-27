IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
11th Hour

New audio released of McCarthy after 1/6

03:48

Newly released tapes show Rep. Kevin McCarthy feared some far-right lawmakers could incite violence against fellow colleagues after the Capitol riot. It comes as the Jan. 6th committee plans to ask the top Republican in the House for an interview again.April 27, 2022

