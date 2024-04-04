IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nebraska lawmakers buck Trump on change to electoral college votes
April 4, 202407:38
Donald Trump and Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen tried to get lawmakers to change how electoral votes are awarded. But legislators are resisting-for now. Mark McKinnon and Juanita Tolliver join The Eleventh Hour to discuss what could happen if their push works.April 4, 2024

