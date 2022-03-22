As the Russian war in Ukraine nears the one-month mark, NATO warns of a stalemate and the possibility of Belarus joining the invasion. Plus, Russian forces unleash more punishing bombardments on civilian targets in Ukraine. And later this week, President Biden travels to Europe to meet with NATO allies.March 22, 2022
Putin's anti-NATO rampage backfires as neutral countries look for protection
06:10
Putin's brutality incurs the hatred of formerly pro-Russian Ukrainians: Engel
06:59
Ukraine rejects Russia’s ultimatums
06:40
NATO warns of stalemate
02:29
Gessen: Many Russians feel they 'didn't do enough' to stop Putin's invasion
06:39
Sen. Klobuchar: Ukrainians are ‘determined to resist’ Putin’s invasion