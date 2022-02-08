National Archives recovers Trump records from Florida

The National Archives retrieved 15 boxes of Trump White House records from Mar-a-Lago that should have been turned over when the former president left office. Meantime, Congress is eyeing a stopgap funding bill through March 11th to avoid a government shutdown in less than two weeks. And after President Biden’s meeting with the German chancellor, he issued a threat to Russia to abandon a major European energy pipeline if they invade Ukraine.Feb. 8, 2022