IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Nancy Pelosi steps down as House Speaker

    03:38
  • UP NEXT

    The Last Thing: Sleep out to end youth homelessness

    02:14

  • New documentary follows Falwell family scandal

    07:28

  • New wave of resignations at Twitter

    07:39

  • The Last Thing: “We rise together”

    02:46

  • Future of a GOP-led House

    07:33

  • GOP projected to win House

    03:53

  • The Last Thing: Tragedy at UVA

    03:02

  • Trump announces 2024 presidential bid

    07:54

  • Poland says Russian-made missile hit, killing two

    03:13

  • The Last Thing: Liberation of Kherson

    02:28

  • One-on-One with Wes Moore

    06:12

  • Election denier loses AZ Gov. race

    04:16

  • Dems win big in Michigan

    08:47

  • Breaking down the FTX collapse

    05:18

  • Democrats one seat away from Senate control

    05:55

  • The Last Thing: Childhood dreams unlocked

    02:03

  • Rep. Katie Porter on uncalled House race

    06:47

  • Young voters boost Dems in midterms

    09:12

  • The Last Thing: The blood moon eclipse

    02:13

11th Hour

Nancy Pelosi steps down as House Speaker

03:38

The first female speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, announced she will not seek another leadership term. It comes as House Republicans lay out plans to investigate Hunter Biden with their new, narrow majority. Plus, longtime Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg chokes back tears while on the witness stand in the company’s tax fraud trial.Nov. 18, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Nancy Pelosi steps down as House Speaker

    03:38
  • UP NEXT

    The Last Thing: Sleep out to end youth homelessness

    02:14

  • New documentary follows Falwell family scandal

    07:28

  • New wave of resignations at Twitter

    07:39

  • The Last Thing: “We rise together”

    02:46

  • Future of a GOP-led House

    07:33

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All