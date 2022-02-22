Moscow orders troops to Ukraine’s separatist regions
Ukraine called for an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council Monday night after Russian President Putin ordered the deployment of “peacekeepers” into two Russian-backed separatist regions of Eastern Ukraine. It comes hours after Putin formally recognized both areas as independent. Meantime, President Biden signed an executive order imposing limited economic sanctions on those two separatist regions.Feb. 22, 2022
