IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Moscow orders troops to Ukraine’s separatist regions

    05:47
  • UP NEXT

    Trump took classified documents to Mar-a-Lago

    06:08

  • U.S. warns of imminent Russia invasion of Ukraine

    04:50

  • Controversial Russian skater’s stunning loss

    08:36

  • Trump, son & daughter must testify in civil case

    04:30

  • San Francisco voters oust school board members

    05:05

  • Trump WH visitor logs turned over

    03:39

  • 1/6 panel widens probe of 'alternate electors'

    05:20

  • Biden makes appeal for diplomacy in Russia-Ukraine crisis

    07:15

  • Giuliani in talks to testify with 1/6 cmte.

    06:33

  • Russia accelerates troop buildup near Ukraine border

    04:41

  • Republicans facing midterms pledge Trump support

    06:29

  • Problems deepen over Trump record-keeping

    04:26

  • The politics of Covid

    05:20

  • Trump’s handling of WH records

    05:31

  • Republicans rift over RNC censure

    06:10

  • 1/6 cmte. weighs more subpoenas

    05:44

  • NJ to lift school mask mandate

    04:34

  • National Archives recovers Trump records from Florida

    05:27

  • Trump’s grip on the GOP

    07:03

11th Hour

Moscow orders troops to Ukraine’s separatist regions

05:47

Ukraine called for an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council Monday night after Russian President Putin ordered the deployment of “peacekeepers” into two Russian-backed separatist regions of Eastern Ukraine. It comes hours after Putin formally recognized both areas as independent. Meantime, President Biden signed an executive order imposing limited economic sanctions on those two separatist regions.Feb. 22, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Moscow orders troops to Ukraine’s separatist regions

    05:47
  • UP NEXT

    Trump took classified documents to Mar-a-Lago

    06:08

  • U.S. warns of imminent Russia invasion of Ukraine

    04:50

  • Controversial Russian skater’s stunning loss

    08:36

  • Trump, son & daughter must testify in civil case

    04:30

  • San Francisco voters oust school board members

    05:05

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All