- Now Playing
More Trump insiders speak with 1/6 cmte.03:10
- UP NEXT
The Last Thing: “A well-regulated militia”02:39
Veterans blindsided after PACT Act blocked08:44
Congressional stock trading ban picks up steam06:39
The Last Thing: “Visions of a shared future”02:27
Bipartisan plan to launch third political party07:13
DOJ gets warrant to search Eastman’s phone01:45
Rpt: Trump investigated by DOJ03:36
Searching for solutions to America’s gun problem06:30
The Last Thing: Revisionist history02:56
Critical economic week09:07
The Last Thing: An icon returns03:09
Top Pence aides testify to 1/6 grand jury03:20
Trump, Pence proxy fight in Arizona06:51
Bannon convicted of contempt of Congress04:11
Looming threat of extremist violence06:36
The Last Thing: Indefensible02:13
Trump’s moment in history05:52
Jan. 6th hearing details Trump’s “dereliction of duty”06:38
Jan. 6th cmte. focuses on Trump’s inaction08:11
- Now Playing
More Trump insiders speak with 1/6 cmte.03:10
- UP NEXT
The Last Thing: “A well-regulated militia”02:39
Veterans blindsided after PACT Act blocked08:44
Congressional stock trading ban picks up steam06:39
The Last Thing: “Visions of a shared future”02:27
Bipartisan plan to launch third political party07:13
Play All