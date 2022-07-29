More Trump insiders speak with 1/6 cmte.

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
11th Hour

Mick Mulvaney, former Trump acting chief of staff, testifies before the Jan. 6th committee for more than two hours. It comes as negotiations are underway to speak with former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Meantime, Democrats rush to push a climate and health care package to the floor for a vote after a surprise breakthrough with Sen. Manchin. And the GDP drops for a second quarter fueling fears of a recession.July 29, 2022

Play All