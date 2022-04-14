IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
11th Hour

More military aid for Ukraine

01:54

As President Zelenskyy pleads for more help, the U.S. reveals it plans to send an additional $800 million in military aid to Ukraine, which includes more weapons and ammunition. It comes as the U.S. says it will expand its effort to share intelligence with Ukraine about Russian forces. Meantime, the Prime Ministers of Finland and Sweden signaled they’re considering joining NATO.April 14, 2022

