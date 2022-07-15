IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    More fallout from Uvalde shooting video

    The Last Thing: Love beats hate

  • After video release, Uvalde families demand answers over police inaction

  • Uvalde searches for answers as outrage grows over surveillance footage of shooting

  • 'Nothing has changed': Beto slams Abbott's inaction on gun safety since Uvalde

  • Lawrence: ‘Police fear the AR-15’

  • New footage of Uvalde police shows ‘they weren’t organized’ Sandy Hook first responder says

  • Sen. Chris Murphy: 'Jaw dropping' Uvalde surveillance video disproves 'good guys with guns' myth

  • Joe: From police to politicians, a 'culture of cowardice' pervades in Uvalde

  • Parkland shooting victim’s father calls out Biden

  • Uvalde families demand answers seven weeks after shooting

  • 'This bill will save lives...more needs to be done' Sen. Rosen on gun legislation

  • Families impacted by gun violence say Bipartisan Safety Communities Act alone is not enough

  • Parkland victim's father: 'I’m always going to be a dad responding to what happened to my two children'

  • Vigil held in Highland Park for victims of mass shooting

  • Calls for assault weapons ban grow louder after Highland Park shooting

  • Front line perspective of the gun violence epidemic

  • David Hogg: America isn’t divided on gun safety—the Senate is.

  • Jason Kander uses his battle with PTSD to help other veterans 

  • Mayor Rotering: July 4th will be known ‘as the day evil came to Highland Park’ 

11th Hour

More fallout from Uvalde shooting video

A cloud of controversy hangs over police for their delayed response in Uvalde. State Sen. Roland Gutierrez shares details on his fight to hold law enforcement and lawmakers accountable.July 15, 2022

Play All