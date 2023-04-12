IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

11th Hour

More details on Louisville, KY bank shooting

03:59

Louisville police released body camera footage of officers rushing to the scene to stop the gunman. After five were killed, the mayor called on state and federal lawmakers to pass gun safety legislation. Meanwhile in Tennessee – where a school shooting killed six people two weeks ago – the Republican governor has signed an executive order strengthening background checks.April 12, 2023

