IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Monday Nightcap: State of the Union preview

    15:47
  • UP NEXT

    Friday Nightcap: Netflix & Etiquette

    07:21

  • Friday Nightcap: GOP culture wars

    12:37

  • The Last Thing: Speaking truth to lies

    02:40

  • America's gun culture

    06:10

  • Republicans oust Rep. Omar from key House committee

    03:43

  • The Last Thing: The Kelce Bowl

    02:25

  • Prioritizing mental health for HS seniors

    07:35

  • Celebration of life held for Tyre Nichols

    06:41

  • Biden, McCarthy hold first debt ceiling talks

    02:30

  • The Last Thing: Sparking joy

    01:51

  • One-on-One with Max Rose

    07:04

  • Video released of Trump deposition in NY fraud case

    03:39

  • The Last Thing: My three sons

    00:55

  • Grand jury convened in Trump hush money probe

    02:31

  • Two more Memphis officers 'relieved of duty'

    07:43

  • The Last Thing: Remembering Tyre Nichols

    02:23

  • Culture of policing in America

    06:01

  • Videos released in fatal beating of Tyre Nichols

    08:12

  • The Last Thing: Love thy neighbor

    01:43

11th Hour

Monday Nightcap: State of the Union preview

15:47

President Biden will deliver his first State of the Union address before a divided Congress on Tuesday. White House insiders Jen Psaki, Symone Sanders-Townsend and Michael Steele talk about the critical moment for Biden and what to expect.Feb. 7, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Monday Nightcap: State of the Union preview

    15:47
  • UP NEXT

    Friday Nightcap: Netflix & Etiquette

    07:21

  • Friday Nightcap: GOP culture wars

    12:37

  • The Last Thing: Speaking truth to lies

    02:40

  • America's gun culture

    06:10

  • Republicans oust Rep. Omar from key House committee

    03:43

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All