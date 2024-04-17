IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Mike Johnson, on brink of losing speakership, vows not to resign
April 17, 202403:52
  • Now Playing

    Mike Johnson, on brink of losing speakership, vows not to resign

    03:52
  • UP NEXT

    Seven jurors selected in Trump's NY criminal trial

    12:11

  • 'We've got to do more': Sen. Sherrod Brown urges Dems to focus on economy

    06:23

  • Stephanie Ruhle reveals why Truth Social's falling stock price is no laughing matter

    04:59

  • 'Trump changed evangelicals more than they changed him': How Christian nationalism took off in U.S.

    08:45

  • 'A threat to Democracy and Christian faith': Inside the far-right embrace of Christian nationalism

    10:55

  • 'The Mr. Rogers of Columbus' on basketball, life, and success

    04:28

  • 'Cheating in order to get power': Common themes emerge as Trump trial approaches

    12:01

  • The biggest political fights of 2024 converge in Arizona

    09:06

  • 'He is struggling': Trump & GOP bobbing and weaving on abortion issue

    11:17

  • As election nears, Jared Kushner's investment firm is under scrutiny

    06:40

  • 'This is insane': Court sends Arizona back to the 1800's with abortion ruling

    11:14

  • 'Trying to find a middle ground': Bipartisan backlash for Trump abortion stance

    09:47

  • Special counsel urges SCOTUS to reject Trump's immunity bid

    10:22

  • Beyoncé ignites debate with new album, 'Cowboy Carter'

    08:01

  • 'The whole thing is a little bit weird': The bizarre tale of Trump's Truth Social

    11:03

  • 'No Labels' abandons third-party ticket effort

    07:40

  • 'The start of good news': Judges crush Trump's efforts to have charges thrown out

    12:08

  • Nebraska lawmakers buck Trump on change to electoral college votes

    07:38

  • 'Unheard of': Jack Smith unleashes his frustrations with the judge in documents case

    11:44

11th Hour

Mike Johnson, on brink of losing speakership, vows not to resign

03:52

House Speaker Mike Johnson took the extraordinary step of publicly vowing not to resign from his post, after a second Republican representative backed the effort to oust him. Amanda Carpenter and Hans Nichols join The 11th Hour to discuss.April 17, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Mike Johnson, on brink of losing speakership, vows not to resign

    03:52
  • UP NEXT

    Seven jurors selected in Trump's NY criminal trial

    12:11

  • 'We've got to do more': Sen. Sherrod Brown urges Dems to focus on economy

    06:23

  • Stephanie Ruhle reveals why Truth Social's falling stock price is no laughing matter

    04:59

  • 'Trump changed evangelicals more than they changed him': How Christian nationalism took off in U.S.

    08:45

  • 'A threat to Democracy and Christian faith': Inside the far-right embrace of Christian nationalism

    10:55

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All