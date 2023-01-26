IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

11th Hour

Meta to reinstate Trump's Facebook account

09:08

After a two-year ban, Meta is lifting former President Trump’s suspension from Facebook and Instagram. Jake Ward and Kara Swisher talk about the new “guardrails” in place and if it’ll be enough.Jan. 26, 2023

