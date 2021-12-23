IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    McConnell openly courts Manchin to join GOP

    45 ‘deeply unnerved’ as MAGA loyalist called by riot investigators

  • ‘Blood on its hands’: Conservatives knocked for violent rhetoric

  • Sen. Manchin joins Democrat caucus call discussing Build Back Better plan

  • Jan. 6 committee requests information from Rep. Jim Jordan

  • Dr. Fauci on COVID surge: Unvaxxed are ‘very vulnerable’

  • Biden administration releases new JFK assassination files

  • Rep. Khanna: ‘No’ regrets over untethering Build Back Better and infrastructure bills

  • Sen. Smith: ‘What we need to know from Senator Manchin is where can he get to?’

  • Dr. Jha: Getting Covid to be 'like a bad cold' would be a 'victory'

  • Biden discusses 'striking progress' made in supply chain efforts

  • Democrats huddle to plot path forward for Biden’s agenda

  • Manchin negotiated in bad faith to obstruct bill that would help his state Joy Reid says

  • U.S. Surgeon General decries Fox News commentator urging conservatives to ‘ambush’ Dr. Fauci

  • 'Criminal referral?' 45 under pressure amid planned election lies event on Jan. 6 anniversary

  • Biden announces purchase of 'free at-home testing' for Americans

  • Ignatius: 'Would be dangerous and difficult for US' if Russia and China formed alliance

  • 'Everyone in America knows this hangs on Joe Manchin,' Center for American Progress president says

  • Sen. Bennet: 'Hope' to talk to Manchin to try to 'persuade him to come back to the table'

  • Dr. Hotez: Messaging around Covid boosters 'not handled very well'

11th Hour

McConnell openly courts Manchin to join GOP

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s plea comes after Sen. Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for Biden's Build Back Better bill. We discuss with Eugene Robinson and Bill Kristol.Dec. 23, 2021

