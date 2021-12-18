McConnell changes his tune on the Jan. 6 committee
After railing against the formation of the Jan. 6 committee back in May, Sen. Mitch McConnell now says the committee’s findings are something the public needs to know. We discuss with Don Calloway and Tim Miller.Dec. 18, 2021
McConnell changes his tune on the Jan. 6 committee
