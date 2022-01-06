IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    McConnell calls Senate Democrats 'distasteful'

    03:55
  • UP NEXT

    Jan. 6 insurrection was ‘Plan B’ for overthrowing 2020 election

    04:54

  • Jan. 6th one year later

    04:59

  • 'I'm very worried': What really happened on the eve of the insurrection

    07:12

  • Joy Reid to Merrick Garland: Nothing ideological about today's threats to our democracy? Really?

    09:53

  • Joy Reid: On eve of Capitol insurrection the Big Lie continues to threaten our democracy

    09:52

  • Capitol Police Officer Dunn: There hasn’t been an end to Jan. 6

    09:07

  • After Trump aide’s admission on air, new heat on coup plot

    11:10

  • Hannity goes silent after texts reveal MAGA riot concern

    08:39

  • Garland: Justice Dept. will hold all Jan. 6 rioters 'accountable under law'

    03:21

  • Why did Hannity text that he was 'very worried' ahead of 1/6? Investigators want to know.

    10:09

  • January 6th attack reveals foundational obstacles to U.S. democracy

    04:30

  • 1/6 committee zeroes in on Fox News host

    06:12

  • Jan. 6 committee reveals Sean Hannity texts to Mark Meadows and others

    10:01

  • Schiff: Texts show Hannity was ‘plainly concerned’ about Trump after Jan. 6

    06:47

  • Jan. 6 committee releases ‘explosive’ texts from Sean Hannity

    07:38

  • It's still over: See Trump aide confronted on loss and coup plot on live TV

    11:39

  • Jan. 6 select committee seeks Sean Hannity's voluntary cooperation with investigation

    01:24

  • Giuliani aide's submission to the January 6th Committee exposes new facet of Trump plot

    07:13

  • Trump ‘doesn’t have a right to the nation's airwaves’

    02:34

11th Hour

McConnell calls Senate Democrats 'distasteful'

03:55

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell condemned Democrats for tying the Jan. 6th anniversary to voting rights. Eugene Robinson and Bill Kristol weigh in.Jan. 6, 2022

  • Now Playing

    McConnell calls Senate Democrats 'distasteful'

    03:55
  • UP NEXT

    Jan. 6 insurrection was ‘Plan B’ for overthrowing 2020 election

    04:54

  • Jan. 6th one year later

    04:59

  • 'I'm very worried': What really happened on the eve of the insurrection

    07:12

  • Joy Reid to Merrick Garland: Nothing ideological about today's threats to our democracy? Really?

    09:53

  • Joy Reid: On eve of Capitol insurrection the Big Lie continues to threaten our democracy

    09:52

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All