McConnell calls Senate Democrats 'distasteful'
McConnell calls Senate Democrats 'distasteful'
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell condemned Democrats for tying the Jan. 6th anniversary to voting rights. Eugene Robinson and Bill Kristol weigh in.Jan. 6, 2022
McConnell calls Senate Democrats 'distasteful'
