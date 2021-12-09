IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Fmr. Impeachment Mgr.: Meadows’ lawsuit against Jan. 6 Cmte. undermines rule of law

    06:02

  • Reid on Meadows: We're likely watching a pathetic attempt to get back in Trump's good graces

    10:11

  • BLM upends conservative politics by 'fighting the power' 

    07:49

  • Roger Stone to invoke Fifth Amendment in Jan. 6 probe

    03:34

  • '1/6 Truthers': MSNBC's Ari Melber on MAGA's loser lies

    07:23

  • 'Something went on that's illegal': Former Trump DOJ official to invoke Fifth Amendment

    05:10

  • Trump DOJ official Clark informs Jan. 6 panel he will appear, plead Fifth

    02:56

  • New Trump staff indictment? DOJ vet facing same contempt vote as Bannon

    08:50

  • As courts indulge Trump stall tactic, January 6th Committee investigation presses ahead

    06:35

  • New FBI video shows interrogation of Jan. 6th defendant accused of tasing officer

    06:02

  • Mark Meadows is cooperating with the Jan. 6 committee

    05:20

  • Jan. 6 committee to vote on Jeffrey Clark contempt charges

    03:30

  • As Bannon eyes jail, top Trump aide folds in riot probe

    03:16

  • Jan. 6 committee to consider criminal contempt referral for ex-DOJ official

    02:55

  • 'Afraid': Trump allies dodge Jan. 6 committee, face jail time

    05:14

  • Jan. 6 cmte. subpoenas Proud Boys and Oath Keepers

    03:18

  • Rep. Swalwell: After Trump we are trying to make America a democracy again

    10:00

  • Pelosi keeps working as right-wing echo chamber cranks out death threats from Trump fans

    09:26

  • Jan. 6 cmte. subpoenas Roger Stone and Alex Jones

    04:44

  • Lawrence O'Donnell: Even Nixon believed in the peaceful transfer of power

    06:31

11th Hour

Mark Meadows sues the Jan. 6 committee

04:31

In his lawsuit, Trump’s former Chief of Staff claims that the investigators’ subpoenas are overly broad. Meanwhile, Pfizer says that early data indicates a third shot is effective against the Omicron variant. And Senate Republicans passed a bill to repeal Biden’s private sector vaccine mandate, with the help of two Democrats.Dec. 9, 2021

  • Fmr. Impeachment Mgr.: Meadows’ lawsuit against Jan. 6 Cmte. undermines rule of law

    06:02

  • Reid on Meadows: We're likely watching a pathetic attempt to get back in Trump's good graces

    10:11

  • BLM upends conservative politics by 'fighting the power' 

    07:49

  • Roger Stone to invoke Fifth Amendment in Jan. 6 probe

    03:34

  • '1/6 Truthers': MSNBC's Ari Melber on MAGA's loser lies

    07:23

  • 'Something went on that's illegal': Former Trump DOJ official to invoke Fifth Amendment

    05:10

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All