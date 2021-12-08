Mark Meadows backs out of interview with Jan. 6 Committee
The former Trump Chief of Staff is citing executive privilege as the reason he will not answer the panel’s questions. Committee Co-Chair Bennie Thompson indicated they will “advance contempt proceedings” if he doesn’t appear. And a trial date has been set for Steve Bannon for contempt of Congress. Also, Biden warned Putin in a two hour phone call that there would be consequences if Russia invaded Ukraine.Dec. 8, 2021
