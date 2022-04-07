Mariupol mayor calls Russian siege 'the new Auschwitz'
04:09
Share this -
copied
Mariupol’s mayor reveals at least 5,000 civilians, including 200+ children, have been killed in the invasion. It comes as President Zelenskyy accuses Russia of trying to hide evidence of potential war crimes. Meantime, the U.S. unleashes new sanctions on Russian elites.April 7, 2022
House finds two Trump aides in contempt
09:19
Lawmakers question Big Oil executives
02:56
Now Playing
Mariupol mayor calls Russian siege 'the new Auschwitz'