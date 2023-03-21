IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

11th Hour

Manhattan grand jury hears from Trump witness

02:58

Trump ally Robert Costello met with the Manhattan grand jury to undercut Michael Cohen’s testimony in the hush money case. It comes as House Republicans target the New York prosecutor investigating the former president as a potential indictment looms.March 21, 2023

