Making moves ahead of the midterms

'Eliminationist rhetoric,' a fascist tool, gains alarming foothold in Trump-era politics11:57
- Now Playing
Making moves ahead of the midterms07:45
- UP NEXT
‘Trump as a federal judge’: CDC mask rule nixed by Trump-picked judge02:39
Anti-abortion, anti-trans, anti-CRT bills spreading sign of fascism, hyper-masculinity on rise08:46
Trump ‘organized’ the coup: Top investigator unloads on Trump's culpability07:56
Proof: Trump's influence crashes in 2022 after flop of blog and app09:23
Trump's toast in 2022: Obama campaign manager says ex-POTUS won't run01:20
Kimberly Guilfoyle meeting with Jan. 6 committee01:43
Florida judge overturns CDC mask mandate for planes04:16
Ukrainian migrants among top three nationalities crossing Mexican border02:55
'Many people are afraid to speak out': Wife of imprisoned Putin critic02:41
Ukrainian MP: Russian strategy 'is to keep tension and terrify everyone'04:56
Red and blue states race to reshape abortion access05:36
RNC searching for ‘newer, better debate platforms’ in presidential races06:27
Republican candidates lean into culture wars for political gain07:30
Russia to ramp up attacks in Ukraine in coming days06:17
'Atlanta' episode highlights debate over reparations08:03
Gun Regulation in Wake of Brooklyn Shooting08:14
Lyoya family pleads for justice after video released of Patrick Lyoya shot by Grand Rapids, Mich., officer08:17
Maria Teresa Kumar: The Russian invasion is a nightmare scenario for democracy. But it’s hardly the only scenario04:46
'Eliminationist rhetoric,' a fascist tool, gains alarming foothold in Trump-era politics11:57
- Now Playing
Making moves ahead of the midterms07:45
- UP NEXT
‘Trump as a federal judge’: CDC mask rule nixed by Trump-picked judge02:39
Anti-abortion, anti-trans, anti-CRT bills spreading sign of fascism, hyper-masculinity on rise08:46
Trump ‘organized’ the coup: Top investigator unloads on Trump's culpability07:56
Proof: Trump's influence crashes in 2022 after flop of blog and app09:23
Play All