Lawmakers question Big Oil executives

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
House finds two Trump aides in contempt09:19
Now Playing
Lawmakers question Big Oil executives02:56
UP NEXT
Mariupol mayor calls Russian siege 'the new Auschwitz'04:09
Trump’s eldest daughter meets with 1/6 cmte.06:42
Zelenskyy takes case to U.N.04:08
OK lawmakers approve abortion ban bill01:40
Covid relief programs potentially defrauded06:15
Twitter’s newest shareholder01:35
Russia faces global outrage04:44
Americans help feed Ukrainian refugees05:30
Former tennis player fights for Ukraine05:55
Fiery blast at Russian oil depot04:38
Celebrating retirement02:17
Biden’s big moves on energy07:03
Biden taps oil reserve03:38
Photography profits gone in a flash01:53
Democracy then & now10:02
A new start in the Garden State02:59
Russia attacks after peace promise03:50
Symbol of Ukrainian resistance01:36
Lawmakers question Big Oil executives02:56
Some of America’s top oil executives were grilled on Capitol Hill as lawmakers accused them of gouging Americans with high gas prices. April 7, 2022
House finds two Trump aides in contempt09:19
Now Playing
Lawmakers question Big Oil executives02:56
UP NEXT
Mariupol mayor calls Russian siege 'the new Auschwitz'04:09
Trump’s eldest daughter meets with 1/6 cmte.06:42
Zelenskyy takes case to U.N.04:08
OK lawmakers approve abortion ban bill01:40