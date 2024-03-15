Laurence Fishburne gets personal in new one-man show, ‘Like They Do In The Movies’

For decades, actor Laurence Fishburne has dazzled audiences with iconic roles in ‘The Matrix’ and ‘John Wick.’ But his latest project may be his most vulnerable yet. The Emmy and Tony-winning performer joins Stephanie Ruhle to discuss his new one-man show, ‘Like They Do In The Movies.’March 15, 2024