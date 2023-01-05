IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
11th Hour

Lauren Boebert on Speaker standoff

14:47

Rep.-Elect Lauren Boebert (R-CO) is at the center of the effort to keep Kevin McCarthy from becoming House Speaker. She joins Stephanie Ruhle to talk about the Republican stonewalling and if there’s a path forward.Jan. 5, 2023

