    Last Jan. 6 hearing before midterms

11th Hour

Last Jan. 6 hearing before midterms

The likely final Jan. 6th hearing is expected to focus on Trump’s state of mind the day of the Capitol riot and reveal new material the committee has gathered over the past couple months. Plus, new reporting reveals a Trump employee told the FBI the former president directed him to move boxes of records at Mar-a-Lago.Oct. 13, 2022

