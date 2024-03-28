IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Lara Trump says 2020 election is 'in the past' as Donald Trump spreads even more election lies
March 28, 202406:28
    Lara Trump says 2020 election is 'in the past' as Donald Trump spreads even more election lies

11th Hour

Lara Trump says 2020 election is 'in the past' as Donald Trump spreads even more election lies

06:28

Newly minted RNC Chair Lara Trump says the party is ready to move past the 2020 election — but it seems like her father-in-law never got the memo. Hans Nichols and Amanda Carpenter join The 11th Hour to discuss.March 28, 2024

