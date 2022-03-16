Kyiv under curfew

As attacks intensify in Ukraine, the capital of Kyiv is under a 35-hour curfew. It comes as two more journalists are killed while reporting just outside the city. Meantime, the U.N. confirms more than three million refugees have fled the country. Plus, President Biden is expected to speak about providing aid to Ukraine after President Zelenskyy’s virtual address to Congress on Wednesday. And the White House announces Biden will travel to Brussels next week to meet with NATO allies.March 16, 2022