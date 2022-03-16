IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • In war-battered Kharkiv, Ukrainian resilience takes the form of music in a bomb shelter

    05:29

  • DOJ taps veteran prosecutor to investigate oligarchs

    05:55
    Kyiv under curfew

    03:03
    Washington Post book critic on ‘how to read Vladimir Putin’

    07:00

  • Amb. Yovanovitch: ‘I never expected to see this in Ukraine’

    05:56

  • Russian state TV employee arrested after on-air protest

    04:51

  • "Russia’s tactics as dark as anything I’ve seen in my life": Samantha Power, Administrator USAID

    11:32

  • Wagner Group mercenaries reportedly in Ukraine "enmeshed with Russian Ministry of Defense"

    08:02

  • 'Important': Amb. Taylor on EU leaders meeting with Zelenskyy in person in Kyiv

    06:52

  • 'It’s happening again': Hayes on lessons from Russian targeting of Syrian civilians

    06:56

  • Should a no-fly zone be enforced over Ukraine?

    08:58

  • Zelenskyy to address Congress virtually

    09:24

  • The danger journalists face in Ukraine

    05:04

  • Ending the conflict in Ukraine peacefully

    06:54

  • Pregnant woman forced to flee Ukraine

    08:28

  • Kremlin vet: To combat 'barbaric' Putin remember he’s a 'sly fox' who wants to seem scary & unstable

    11:01

  • Rep. Himes: Putin can be stopped if he ‘believes his political position in Russia is challenged’

    05:01

  • 'We should look at every option.' State Department Official on aiding Ukrainian refugees

    08:28

  • 'We have to secure the eastern flank' How the US can protect NATO allies.

    03:31

  • 'The dominoes might start falling' American journalist on growing Russian dissent

    04:41

As attacks intensify in Ukraine, the capital of Kyiv is under a 35-hour curfew. It comes as two more journalists are killed while reporting just outside the city. Meantime, the U.N. confirms more than three million refugees have fled the country. Plus, President Biden is expected to speak about providing aid to Ukraine after President Zelenskyy’s virtual address to Congress on Wednesday. And the White House announces Biden will travel to Brussels next week to meet with NATO allies.March 16, 2022

