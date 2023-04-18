IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  The Last Thing: Boston Strong

    02:55
    Kansas City homeowner charged for shooting Black teen

    05:25
    Fox-Dominion defamation case delayed

    02:32

  • The Friday Nightcap: This week’s MVPs

    07:26

  • The Friday Nightcap: The deepening divide

    11:36

  • The Last Thing: The power of understanding

    02:25

  • Appeals court rules on abortion pill

    08:38

  • Donald Trump deposed by New York attorney general

    02:29

  • Last Thing: When hope and history rhyme

    01:51

  • Second Democratic representative reinstated to the Tennessee state legislature

    02:27

  • Fox News sanctioned for withholding evidence

    09:15

  • What motivates younger voters?

    07:06

  • Rep. Katie Porter on the messiness of politics

    08:42

  • More details on Louisville, KY bank shooting

    03:59

  • The Last Thing: Popovich’s plea

    01:40

  • One-on-one with Kara Swisher

    07:39

  • Five killed in Louisville shooting

    03:15

  • The Friday Nightcap: This week’s MVPs

    08:42

  • The Friday Nightcap: Trump’s arraignment

    11:56

  • ProPublica: Justice Thomas' decades long friendship with Republican donor

    05:28

11th Hour

Kansas City homeowner charged for shooting Black teen

05:25

The homeowner accused of shooting 16-year-old Ralph Yarl twice after he went to the wrong address to pick up his brothers is facing felony charges. Kansas City Star investigative reporter Glenn Rice joins with the latest on the ground.  April 18, 2023

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

