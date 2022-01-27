IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • The future of Build Back Better

    06:01
  • Now Playing

    Justice Breyer to retire from Supreme Court

    08:28
  • UP NEXT

    State of the GOP

    07:03

  • Jan. 6th hero officer breaks silence

    05:03

  • GOP vs. voting rights

    06:55

  • Special grand jury approved in Trump election probe

    05:55

  • The future of elections

    05:05

  • Trump White House records released

    05:58

  • Biden strengthens warning to Russia

    05:24

  • 1/6 committee calls on Ivanka Trump

    05:12

  • Fears of Ukraine invasion heighten

    04:30

  • Senate Republicans block voting rights

    05:18

  • Gen Z’s powerful political influence

    06:17

  • NY AG takes action against Trump family

    07:32

  • Jan. 6 panel targets Trump’s inner circle

    05:40

  • Trump tests waters for 2024 run

    06:54

  • Senate showdown over voting rights

    05:44

  • Trump ramps up rally schedule

    06:17

  • Oath Keepers founder in court

    04:05

  • RNC threatens pullout from Presidential debates

    05:13

11th Hour

Justice Breyer to retire from Supreme Court

08:28

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez weighs in on Justice Stephen Breyer’s decision to retire after serving 27 years on the highest court and who could replace him. Jan. 27, 2022

  • The future of Build Back Better

    06:01
  • Now Playing

    Justice Breyer to retire from Supreme Court

    08:28
  • UP NEXT

    State of the GOP

    07:03

  • Jan. 6th hero officer breaks silence

    05:03

  • GOP vs. voting rights

    06:55

  • Special grand jury approved in Trump election probe

    05:55

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All