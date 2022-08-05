Jurors award Sandy Hook parents $4M

A jury ordered Infowars host Alex Jones to pay $4.1 million to a Sandy Hook family after claiming the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history was a hoax. Meantime, WNBA star Brittney Griner was convicted and sentenced to 9.5 years in a Russia prison. Plus, four officers involved in the raid that left Breonna Taylor dead have now been charged by federal prosecutors.Aug. 5, 2022