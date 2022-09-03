IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    The Last Thing: Ukrainian strong

    02:31

  • Biden delivers “soul of the nation” prime time address

    03:46

  • One-on-One With Wes Moore

    08:19

  • Exclusive interview with John Fetterman

    13:33

  • Trump files response to Justice Dept.

    02:29

  • DOJ responds to Trump’s special master request

    07:33

  • One-on-One With Wes Moore

    11:42

  • Economic impact of limiting abortion access

    05:23

  • Democrats test more aggressive strategy

    07:00

  • DOJ completes review of Mar-a-Lago docs

    02:45

  • The Last Thing: Return to the moon

    02:20

  • Beschloss: We have never seen anything close to this from any President

    05:32

  • Redacted affidavit for Mar-a-Lago search unsealed

    03:58

  • Roe reversal drives women to polls

    10:15

  • Redacted affidavit in Trump search warrant to be unsealed

    03:17

  • Biden announces student loan debt relief plan

    05:36

  • DOJ memo released on Trump obstruction in Mueller probe

    03:53

  • The Last Thing: Fifth rock from the sun

    02:29

  • How Democrat Pat Ryan won over voters in NY district special election

    02:12

  • Natl. Archives releases letter sent to Trump lawyers

    01:49

11th Hour

Judge Unseals Mar-a-Lago Search Inventory

03:25

An unsealed FBI list shows Trump mixed classified and unclassified items at his Florida home, including more than 40 empty folders marked “classified.” And Biden and Trump attend dueling events in Pennsylvania this Labor Day weekend.Sept. 3, 2022

    The Last Thing: Ukrainian strong

    02:31

  • Biden delivers “soul of the nation” prime time address

    03:46

  • One-on-One With Wes Moore

    08:19

  • Exclusive interview with John Fetterman

    13:33

  • Trump files response to Justice Dept.

    02:29

  • DOJ responds to Trump’s special master request

    07:33

