Judge sets hearing on DOJ’s protective order

- UP NEXT
Now it's serious: Special counsel's new focus could threaten Trump's piggy bank08:25
NYT: Secret memo laid out strategy for Trump to overturn Biden's win11:08
Lawrence: Judge swats down Trump attorney’s delay tactics05:06
Judge overseeing Trump case in DC to consider government request for ‘very common’ protective order08:24
Joe: What is so important about Trump the GOP is willing to throw away democracy to defend him?11:52
Chris Matthews: Our great pride is having clean elections03:34
Chris Christie: Trump isn't putting America first; he's putting himself first08:35
Charlie Sykes: Trump 2.0 would be exponentially worse than Trump 1.010:13
Maddow: As states take lead on fake elector probes, Trump's role a likely endpoint02:32
Exposed: Disparity between Trump’s Jan. 6 arrest and gamer Kai Cenat’s arrest detailed by Joy Reid10:41
Lawrence: Jack Smith uses Trump lawyer's TV appearances against Trump06:04
Trump lawyers, DOJ at odds over election case evidence03:50
Judge sets deadline to decide on protective order restraining Trump on evidence, witnesses04:14
Coup confession bomb explodes: See Trump's own words used as criminal evidence06:54
You lost: See Trump co-conspirator’s lawyer confronted over coup charges on live TV11:12
Bill Barr defends DOJ's election case against Trump08:36
The clock is ticking for Trump’s team to respond to protective order request08:38
Barbara McQuade: What DOJ is asking for is more modest than a gag order09:55
Trump spends weekend testing limits of judge's warning08:14
Trump’s attorney says the former president is 'immune from prosecution,' evoking Nixon03:54
- UP NEXT
Now it's serious: Special counsel's new focus could threaten Trump's piggy bank08:25
NYT: Secret memo laid out strategy for Trump to overturn Biden's win11:08
Lawrence: Judge swats down Trump attorney’s delay tactics05:06
Judge overseeing Trump case in DC to consider government request for ‘very common’ protective order08:24
Joe: What is so important about Trump the GOP is willing to throw away democracy to defend him?11:52
Chris Matthews: Our great pride is having clean elections03:34
Play All