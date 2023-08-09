IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Now it's serious: Special counsel's new focus could threaten Trump's piggy bank

    08:25

  • NYT: Secret memo laid out strategy for Trump to overturn Biden's win

    11:08

  • Lawrence: Judge swats down Trump attorney’s delay tactics

    05:06

  • Judge overseeing Trump case in DC to consider government request for ‘very common’ protective order

    08:24

  • Joe: What is so important about Trump the GOP is willing to throw away democracy to defend him?

    11:52

  • Chris Matthews: Our great pride is having clean elections

    03:34

  • Chris Christie: Trump isn't putting America first; he's putting himself first

    08:35

  • Charlie Sykes: Trump 2.0 would be exponentially worse than Trump 1.0

    10:13

  • Maddow: As states take lead on fake elector probes, Trump's role a likely endpoint

    02:32

  • Exposed: Disparity between Trump’s Jan. 6 arrest and gamer Kai Cenat’s arrest detailed by Joy Reid

    10:41

  • Lawrence: Jack Smith uses Trump lawyer's TV appearances against Trump

    06:04

  • Trump lawyers, DOJ at odds over election case evidence

    03:50

  • Judge sets deadline to decide on protective order restraining Trump on evidence, witnesses

    04:14

  • Coup confession bomb explodes: See Trump's own words used as criminal evidence

    06:54

  • You lost: See Trump co-conspirator’s lawyer confronted over coup charges on live TV

    11:12

  • Bill Barr defends DOJ's election case against Trump

    08:36

  • The clock is ticking for Trump’s team to respond to protective order request

    08:38

  • Barbara McQuade: What DOJ is asking for is more modest than a gag order

    09:55

  • Trump spends weekend testing limits of judge's warning

    08:14

  • Trump’s attorney says the former president is 'immune from prosecution,' evoking Nixon

    03:54

11th Hour

Judge sets hearing on DOJ’s protective order

02:55

The judge overseeing the DOJ’s election interference case set a protective order hearing for Friday, despite attempts from Trump’s legal team to postpone to next week.Aug. 9, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    Now it's serious: Special counsel's new focus could threaten Trump's piggy bank

    08:25

  • NYT: Secret memo laid out strategy for Trump to overturn Biden's win

    11:08

  • Lawrence: Judge swats down Trump attorney’s delay tactics

    05:06

  • Judge overseeing Trump case in DC to consider government request for ‘very common’ protective order

    08:24

  • Joe: What is so important about Trump the GOP is willing to throw away democracy to defend him?

    11:52

  • Chris Matthews: Our great pride is having clean elections

    03:34

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All