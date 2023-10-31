IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried takes the stand in his criminal fraud trial

    04:37
  • Now Playing

    Judge Chutkan reinstates gag order in Trump’s federal election interference case

    06:16
  • UP NEXT

    The IDF pushes deeper into Gaza, rescues hostage held by Hamas

    02:48

  • Heavy and sustained bombardment at Israel-Gaza border

    05:41

  • Suspect in Maine mass shooting found dead

    03:10

  • Who is the new House Speaker Rep. Mike Johnson?

    05:12

  • Manhunt underway for suspect in Lewiston, Maine mass shooting

    04:06

  • At least 15 to 20 dead, dozens injured in Maine shootings

    02:09

  • Police identify person of interest in Maine shootings

    00:58

  • 'Our hearts are broken:' Rep. Pingree speaks out after Maine shooting

    07:09

  • One-on-One with Officer Harry Dunn

    06:24

  • Airstrikes on Gaza continue as Israel continues to prepare for ground invasion

    05:58

  • Report: Mark Meadows granted immunity deal in Trump’s federal election interference case

    03:14

  • House GOP huddles as Speaker search drags on

    08:45

  • One-on-One with Chris Christie

    08:41

  • Two more hostages released amid Israel-Hamas war

    06:27

  • Journalist races to front lines to save lives while reporting on air

    05:23

  • ICRC’s Martin Schuepp discusses humanitarian crisis in Gaza

    04:49

  • First hostages released in Israel-Hamas war

    03:07

  • Israel-Hamas War sparks backlash in U.S.

    07:26

11th Hour

Judge Chutkan reinstates gag order in Trump’s federal election interference case

06:16

Judge Tanya Chutkan reimposes a gag order on former president Trump in his federal election interference case in D.C. The order bars him from making public statements targeting prosecutors, court staff, and likely witnesses. Trump is also under a gag order in his civil fraud case in New York and was recently fined ten thousand dollars for violating it. Barbara McQuade and Mark McKinnon join to discuss Trump’s latest legal troubles. Oct. 31, 2023

  • Sam Bankman-Fried takes the stand in his criminal fraud trial

    04:37
  • Now Playing

    Judge Chutkan reinstates gag order in Trump’s federal election interference case

    06:16
  • UP NEXT

    The IDF pushes deeper into Gaza, rescues hostage held by Hamas

    02:48

  • Heavy and sustained bombardment at Israel-Gaza border

    05:41

  • Suspect in Maine mass shooting found dead

    03:10

  • Who is the new House Speaker Rep. Mike Johnson?

    05:12

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All