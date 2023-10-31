Judge Chutkan reinstates gag order in Trump’s federal election interference case

Judge Tanya Chutkan reimposes a gag order on former president Trump in his federal election interference case in D.C. The order bars him from making public statements targeting prosecutors, court staff, and likely witnesses. Trump is also under a gag order in his civil fraud case in New York and was recently fined ten thousand dollars for violating it. Barbara McQuade and Mark McKinnon join to discuss Trump’s latest legal troubles. Oct. 31, 2023