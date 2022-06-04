IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

11th Hour

Journalists reflect on Russia’s war in Ukraine

05:56

As Ukraine marks 100 days of war with Russia, a group of female journalists share their experiences directly from the front lines. Molly Hunter, Sabrina Tavernise and Hind Hassan join.June 4, 2022

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

