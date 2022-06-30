January 6th Committee subpoenas Pat Cipollone

Democrats grapple with the end of Roe06:32
More 1/6 security concerns revealed08:23
- Now Playing
January 6th Committee subpoenas Pat Cipollone05:30
- UP NEXT
The Last Thing: Rudy Slaps Back03:16
After Supreme Court ruling, individual states take action on abortion06:16
Jan. 6th Committee schedules additional hearing04:55
TX valedictorian reflects on end of Roe05:09
The Last Thing: Knowing Roe02:05
Next steps for states in post-Roe America04:57
Political ramifications of overturning Roe06:11
Senate passes bipartisan gun legislation in 65-33 vote03:51
Kinzinger: Stand for truth & reject the lies03:08
Divergent steps on guns in America03:47
Trump’s pressure campaign on DOJ officials05:54
The Last Thing: Helping the helpers02:16
Tom Nichols: What are Trump supporters afraid of?06:58
Preview of 1/6 committee’s final June hearing03:13
Jan. 6th Committee witnesses testify about threats and intimidation08:21
Jan. 6th Committee focuses on the pressure on states09:16
Doubt casted on Uvalde Police response05:32
Democrats grapple with the end of Roe06:32
More 1/6 security concerns revealed08:23
- Now Playing
January 6th Committee subpoenas Pat Cipollone05:30
- UP NEXT
The Last Thing: Rudy Slaps Back03:16
After Supreme Court ruling, individual states take action on abortion06:16
Jan. 6th Committee schedules additional hearing04:55
Play All