President Biden and Vice President Harris address the nation Thursday as we look back on the attack of the U.S. Capitol. It comes as two of the most conservative members of Congress plan a “Republican response” after former President Trump canceled his scheduled event. Meantime, Attorney General Merrick Garland vows to pursue everyone who might have been involved in the insurrection. Jan. 6, 2022
McConnell calls Senate Democrats 'distasteful'
03:55
Jan. 6 insurrection was ‘Plan B’ for overthrowing 2020 election
04:54
Now Playing
Jan. 6th one year later
04:59
UP NEXT
'I'm very worried': What really happened on the eve of the insurrection
07:12
Joy Reid to Merrick Garland: Nothing ideological about today's threats to our democracy? Really?
09:53
Joy Reid: On eve of Capitol insurrection the Big Lie continues to threaten our democracy