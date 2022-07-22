Jan. 6th hearing details Trump’s “dereliction of duty”
06:38
Share this -
copied
As new Secret Service radio traffic paints a chilling picture of Jan. 6th, the committee reveals Trump never called law enforcement while the Vice President and lawmakers scampered to safety. Frank Figliuzzi and Michael Steele weigh in.July 22, 2022
Looming threat of extremist violence
06:36
The Last Thing: Indefensible
02:13
Trump’s moment in history
05:52
Now Playing
Jan. 6th hearing details Trump’s “dereliction of duty”