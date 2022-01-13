IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
11th Hour

Jan. 6th committee targets top House Republican

07:46

Rep. Kevin McCarthy says he will not provide information to the Jan. 6 committee about his communications with Trump surrounding the attack on the Capitol. It comes as Trump’s former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany testifies virtually for the panel. Meantime, President Biden is meeting with Senate Democrats Thursday to continue his fight for voting rights after Sen. Mitch McConnell gave a blistering rebuke of his Atlanta speech. Plus, the White House is providing 10 million free Covid tests each month to help keep schools open during the omicron surge.Jan. 13, 2022

