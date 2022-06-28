IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Jan. 6th Committee schedules additional hearing

    Fmr. Trump lawyer John Eastman says the Feds seized his phone

  • ‘British filmmaker with unprecedented Trump access’ getting attention on the Hill journalist says

  • Tracking Ron Johnson’s lies about his role in fake elector scheme 

  • Trump insider raided! Coup plotter has phone seized in ‘bad news’ for MAGA-world

  • ‘Recently obtained evidence’ prompts new Jan. 6 hearing

  • Should the Justice Department prosecute Trump?

  • Tale of the Tape: Mike Pence on U.S. ‘moral decay’

  • Jan. 6 committee announces additional hearing for tomorrow

  • 'Stop the Steal' founder testifies to Jan. 6 grand jury

  • Rep. Stacey Plaskett: “Feckless” McCarthy “wants to hide among masses” 

  • Seeking a pardon shows 'consciousness of guilt,' says former U.S. attorney

  • The Fourth January Sixth Committee Hearing

  • Documentary filmmaker becomes a key January 6 witness

  • Joe on Day Five takeaways: Patriotic Americans put the future of the country over political party

  • Joe: January 6 hearings about as compelling as anything since Watergate

  • Open question after fifth hearing: Who installed Klukowski at DOJ?

  • Defense secretary called Italy to debunk ridiculous 'Italygate' conspiracy theory

  • Detailing crimes may have discouraged Trump from pardons, despite multiple requests

  • January 6th hearing connects two major dots in Trump coup plot

11th Hour

Jan. 6th Committee schedules additional hearing

In a statement, the committee said “recently obtained evidence” was the reason a surprise hearing was called tomorrow. June 28, 2022

