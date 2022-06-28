Jan. 6th Committee schedules additional hearing

- Now Playing
Jan. 6th Committee schedules additional hearing04:55
Fmr. Trump lawyer John Eastman says the Feds seized his phone06:05
‘British filmmaker with unprecedented Trump access’ getting attention on the Hill journalist says05:43
Tracking Ron Johnson’s lies about his role in fake elector scheme08:00
Trump insider raided! Coup plotter has phone seized in ‘bad news’ for MAGA-world03:59
‘Recently obtained evidence’ prompts new Jan. 6 hearing06:51
Should the Justice Department prosecute Trump?16:02
Tale of the Tape: Mike Pence on U.S. ‘moral decay’08:39
Jan. 6 committee announces additional hearing for tomorrow01:34
'Stop the Steal' founder testifies to Jan. 6 grand jury04:02
Rep. Stacey Plaskett: “Feckless” McCarthy “wants to hide among masses”04:20
Seeking a pardon shows 'consciousness of guilt,' says former U.S. attorney07:56
The Fourth January Sixth Committee Hearing11:10
Documentary filmmaker becomes a key January 6 witness07:04
Joe on Day Five takeaways: Patriotic Americans put the future of the country over political party08:20
Joe: January 6 hearings about as compelling as anything since Watergate04:26
Open question after fifth hearing: Who installed Klukowski at DOJ?02:24
Defense secretary called Italy to debunk ridiculous 'Italygate' conspiracy theory05:49
Detailing crimes may have discouraged Trump from pardons, despite multiple requests11:37
January 6th hearing connects two major dots in Trump coup plot02:56
