Jan. 6th committee expands investigation

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Jan. 6th committee expands investigation07:40
UP NEXT
Rep. Neguse: Attacks on democracy since Jan. 6 are ‘disconcerting’05:02
Michael Eric Dyson: American democracy is only as good as we are willing to fight for it08:52
How AG Garland’s handling of Trump could ‘define’ his legacy04:41
Joy Reid: House GOP is trying to throw all the sand it can into Jan. 6 probe gears09:57
'We took the Capitol’: Proud Boy pleads guilty to Jan. 6 conspiracy charges05:16
Legal expert: DOJ must immediately conduct 'full-blown' Jan. 6 probe09:01
Desperate Trump asks Supreme Court to stop secret Jan. 6 evidence08:53
Would the January 6th Committee subpoena sitting members of Congress? Yes, says Schiff.04:47
Rep. Swalwell: Jim Jordan ‘moonwalking away’ from testifying to Jan. 6 cmte.04:47
Joy Reid: Many who mock the Jan. 6 committee actively plotted with Trump’s White House10:41
Rep. Aguilar on why Rep. Jordan was never ‘fit to serve’ on Jan. 6 committee05:26
45 ‘deeply unnerved’ as MAGA loyalist called by riot investigators11:06
‘Blood on its hands’: Conservatives knocked for violent rhetoric08:29
Jill Wine-Banks: ‘Dangerous’ not to prosecute Trump if there’s a crime01:10
Steve Schmidt: Even if he runs, 2024 election isn't about Trump03:03
Lawrence: Trump will never admit what he did on January 607:27
Jan. 6 committee requests testimony, documents from Republican Rep. Scott Perry04:21
Schiff mulls potential subpoena for GOP colleague in Jan. 6 probe06:19
'Criminal referral?' 45 under pressure amid planned election lies event on Jan. 6 anniversary06:02
Jan. 6th committee expands investigation07:40
As we approach the anniversary of the attack on the U.S. capitol, we dive into what lies ahead for the Jan. 6th committee with David Plouffe and Mike Murphy.Dec. 28, 2021
Now Playing
Jan. 6th committee expands investigation07:40
UP NEXT
Rep. Neguse: Attacks on democracy since Jan. 6 are ‘disconcerting’05:02
Michael Eric Dyson: American democracy is only as good as we are willing to fight for it08:52
How AG Garland’s handling of Trump could ‘define’ his legacy04:41
Joy Reid: House GOP is trying to throw all the sand it can into Jan. 6 probe gears09:57
'We took the Capitol’: Proud Boy pleads guilty to Jan. 6 conspiracy charges05:16