  • NFL concussion protocol

    07:05

  • Countdown to midterms

    10:04
    Jan. 6th cmte. subpoenas Trump

    05:14
    The Last Thing: Spirit day

    02:26

  • Future of the GOP: Party of election deniers?

    09:40

  • Trump braces for Jan. 6th cmte. subpoena

    02:38

  • The Last Thing: A fitting tribute

    03:00

  • One-on-one with Jon Meacham

    08:01

  • Judge: Trump knew voter fraud claims were false

    03:18

  • The Last Thing: Women on Wikipedia

    02:24

  • One-on-one with Kyle Spencer

    05:53

  • “Complicated” economy grabs midterm focus

    09:28

  • Democracy & more on the 2022 ballot

    09:25

  • Report: Trump’s Secret Service grift

    04:28

  • Warnock, Walker square off in GA Senate debate

    07:45

  • Trump responds to Jan. 6th subpoena

    03:57

  • The Last Thing: Democracy on the line

    04:02

  • Trump legal troubles mount

    04:54

  • Jan. 6th cmte. subpoenas Trump

    07:17

  • The Last Thing: Help is on the way

    01:31

A week after unanimously voting to subpoena former President Trump, the January 6th committee officially called for his testimony. It comes as his former adviser Steve Bannon gets sentenced to four months in prison for defying the panel’s subpoena.Oct. 22, 2022

