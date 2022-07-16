Jan. 6th cmte. subpoenas Secret Service

After vowing to piece together the deleted Secret Service text messages from Jan. 6th, the committee subpoenas the agency for its records. It comes as the panel officially announces its next and potentially last hearing, where they’ll reveal what Trump was or wasn’t doing during the 187 minutes the Capitol was under attack. Meantime, the House passes two bills to restore abortion rights although it’s unlikely to pass in the Senate. And Pres. Biden is criticized for a fist bump with the Saudi Prince.July 16, 2022