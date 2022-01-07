Jan. 6th: A day of remembrance and division

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
As Democrats reflect on the Jan. 6th insurrection with speeches and a vigil, all but a few Republicans are noticeably absent. Plus, President Biden takes sharp aim at former President Trump in one of his most forceful speeches yet. And we learn just how dangerous Jan. 6th was after NBC News confirmed Vice President Harris was at DNC headquarters when a pipe bomb was found outside that day.
