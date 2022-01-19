IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Gen Z’s powerful political influence 06:17 NY AG takes action against Trump family 07:32
Now Playing
Jan. 6 panel targets Trump’s inner circle 05:40
UP NEXT
Trump tests waters for 2024 run 06:54 Senate showdown over voting rights 05:44 Trump ramps up rally schedule 06:17 Oath Keepers founder in court 04:05 RNC threatens pullout from Presidential debates 05:13 First sedition charges filed in Capitol attack 07:26 Trump picks public fight with McConnell 06:03 Jan. 6th committee targets top House Republican 07:46 U.S. sets fresh record for daily Covid cases 06:33 Biden’s tough talk on voting rights 06:23 Schools struggle with omicron spread 03:37 Voting rights take center stage this week 03:11 Democrats use new tactic to sway Manchin 06:50 SCOTUS weighs Biden’s workplace vaccine mandate 04:23 Preserving the future of our democracy 07:07 Jan. 6th: A day of remembrance and division 04:03 McConnell calls Senate Democrats 'distasteful' 03:55 Jan. 6 panel targets Trump’s inner circle 05:40
The committee investigating the Capitol attack issues subpoenas for Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, Sidney Powell and Boris Epshteyn and accused them of promoting claims of election fraud. Meantime, the Senate began debating two voting rights bills. Despite an almost certain failure, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has made it clear he will still pursue a vote and a rules change.
Jan. 19, 2022 Read More Gen Z’s powerful political influence 06:17 NY AG takes action against Trump family 07:32
Now Playing
Jan. 6 panel targets Trump’s inner circle 05:40
UP NEXT
Trump tests waters for 2024 run 06:54 Senate showdown over voting rights 05:44 Trump ramps up rally schedule 06:17