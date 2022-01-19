IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

11th Hour

Jan. 6 panel targets Trump’s inner circle

05:40

The committee investigating the Capitol attack issues subpoenas for Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, Sidney Powell and Boris Epshteyn and accused them of promoting claims of election fraud. Meantime, the Senate began debating two voting rights bills. Despite an almost certain failure, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has made it clear he will still pursue a vote and a rules change.Jan. 19, 2022

