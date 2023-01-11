IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
11th Hour

James Carville on GOP’s new power

08:49

Since taking control of the House, Republicans have failed to act on the George Santos scandal and have pushed for cuts to crucial programs like Social Security. Democratic strategist James Carville weighs in on the power shift on Capitol Hill and how Democrats can capitalize on it.Jan. 11, 2023

