IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Israeli government approves deal to release some hostages held in Gaza

    03:12
  • UP NEXT

    The Last Thing: Rosalynn Carter’s legacy

    02:45

  • The dangerous rhetoric of Donald Trump

    08:56

  • High stakes hearing over Trump gag order

    01:59

  • Week in Review with a presidential historian

    07:01

  • Trump’s partial gag order tested in appeals court

    03:06

  • A special sendoff to the 11th Hour’s executive producer

    01:17

  • The Last Thing: 'Do it for Lewiston'

    00:44

  • Whistleblower warns about risks teens face on social media

    08:14

  • David DePape convicted in Paul Pelosi hammer attack case

    03:34

  • The Last Thing: When Leslie met Kornacki

    02:53

  • Sen. Manchin says he’d 'absolutely' consider presidential run

    06:18

  • Pres. Biden & China's President Xi meet in effort to smooth tensions

    02:18

  • The Last Thing: Congress needs a timeout

    02:24

  • New hope for treating veterans with PTSD

    06:17

  • Emergency protective order filed in the Georgia election interference case

    02:49

  • The Last Thing: World Kindness Day

    01:59

  • Israeli forces tighten control of Gaza city amid growing calls for a ceasefire

    07:37

  • Alarming language from Trump as he ramps up 2024 campaign

    02:28

  • Friday Nightcap: Should companies weigh in on Israel-Hamas war

    08:16

11th Hour

Israeli government approves deal to release some hostages held in Gaza

03:12

Israel has agreed to the outline of a deal to release some of the hostages in Gaza captured by Hamas. Hostages’ families or others have 24 hours to appeal to the Supreme Court to object.Nov. 22, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Israeli government approves deal to release some hostages held in Gaza

    03:12
  • UP NEXT

    The Last Thing: Rosalynn Carter’s legacy

    02:45

  • The dangerous rhetoric of Donald Trump

    08:56

  • High stakes hearing over Trump gag order

    01:59

  • Week in Review with a presidential historian

    07:01

  • Trump’s partial gag order tested in appeals court

    03:06

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All