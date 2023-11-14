IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Israeli forces tighten control of Gaza city amid growing calls for a cease-fire

07:37

The Israel Defense Minister has said that after 16 years in power, Hamas has lost control of Gaza. As fighting inside Gaza city intensifies, President Biden insists hospitals must be protected. Meanwhile, calls for a cease-fire are growing across the globe. Alon Lee-Green and Sally Abed join to discuss their efforts to mobilize Jewish and Palestinian citizens for peace.Nov. 14, 2023

