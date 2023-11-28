IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Israel & Hamas release more hostages as temporary truce continues

    03:24
  • UP NEXT

    Thanksgiving Eve panel: this week in politics

    08:56

  • The Israeli government says no hostages will be released before Friday

    03:26

  • Reports: Negotiations for potential return of Sam Altman to OpenAI

    01:22

  • Elon Musk’s 'X' suing Media Matters for defamation

    03:04

  • New House speaker visits former President Trump in Florida

    08:48

  • Israeli government approves deal to release some hostages held in Gaza

    03:12

  • The Last Thing: Rosalynn Carter’s legacy

    02:45

  • The dangerous rhetoric of Donald Trump

    08:56

  • High stakes hearing over Trump gag order

    01:59

  • Week in Review with a presidential historian

    07:01

  • Trump’s partial gag order tested in appeals court

    03:06

  • A special sendoff to the 11th Hour’s executive producer

    01:17

  • The Last Thing: 'Do it for Lewiston'

    00:44

  • Whistleblower warns about risks teens face on social media

    08:14

  • David DePape convicted in Paul Pelosi hammer attack case

    03:34

  • The Last Thing: When Leslie met Kornacki

    02:53

  • Sen. Manchin says he’d 'absolutely' consider presidential run

    06:18

  • Pres. Biden & China's President Xi meet in effort to smooth tensions

    02:18

  • The Last Thing: Congress needs a timeout

    02:24

11th Hour

Israel & Hamas release more hostages as temporary truce continues

03:24

Another group of Gaza hostages were released as Israel and Hamas agree to extend the temporary pause in fighting for two more days. It comes as Secretary of State Antony Blinken plans to travel back to the region later this week.Nov. 28, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Israel & Hamas release more hostages as temporary truce continues

    03:24
  • UP NEXT

    Thanksgiving Eve panel: this week in politics

    08:56

  • The Israeli government says no hostages will be released before Friday

    03:26

  • Reports: Negotiations for potential return of Sam Altman to OpenAI

    01:22

  • Elon Musk’s 'X' suing Media Matters for defamation

    03:04

  • New House speaker visits former President Trump in Florida

    08:48

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All