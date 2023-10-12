IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • The U.S. House of Representatives remains “speaker-less”

    03:16
  • Now Playing

    Israel forms a unity government amid Israel-Hamas war

    05:25
  • UP NEXT

    Hostage crisis intensifies war in Israel

    03:48

  • Israeli soldier shares harrowing story of mother’s death

    16:08

  • 'This is a pogrom against the Jews': Two Jewish leaders respond to Israel attack

    10:02

  • Sister of kidnapped 19-year-old Israeli speaks out

    06:23

  • War in Israel: Hamas still holding hostages in Gaza, as civilian death toll climbs

    04:24

  • Part 2: A special panel discussion on transgender youth in athletics

    07:28

  • Part 1: A special panel discussion on transgender youth in athletics

    12:59

  • One-on-one with Taylor Lorenz

    05:14

  • The power of young voices

    08:00

  • Team Trump tries to delay, dismiss multiple cases

    02:57

  • Marion County Police Chief Gideon Cody resigns after widely condemned raid

    05:37

  • Trump in courtroom for third day of New York civil fraud trial

    03:10

  • Jury selection begins for FTX CEO Sam Bankman Fried's trial

    08:21

  • Donald Trump facing limited gag order in New York Fraud civil trial

    10:02

  • Active shooter reported near Morgan State University

    00:22

  • Kevin McCarthy ousted as Speaker of the House

    03:38

  • LeVar Burton talks importance of Banned Books Week

    06:09

  • Rep. Gaetz files motion to oust Speaker McCarthy

    09:15

11th Hour

Israel forms a unity government amid Israel-Hamas war

05:25

Israeli political leaders take steps to form a coalition government as it mounts a counterattack against Hamas in Gaza. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has officially joined forces with the former Defense Minister Benny Gantz to prosecute the war. Janine Zacharia, former Washington Post Jerusalem bureau chief, tells us what this move means for Israel and how people there are responding.Oct. 12, 2023

  • The U.S. House of Representatives remains “speaker-less”

    03:16
  • Now Playing

    Israel forms a unity government amid Israel-Hamas war

    05:25
  • UP NEXT

    Hostage crisis intensifies war in Israel

    03:48

  • Israeli soldier shares harrowing story of mother’s death

    16:08

  • 'This is a pogrom against the Jews': Two Jewish leaders respond to Israel attack

    10:02

  • Sister of kidnapped 19-year-old Israeli speaks out

    06:23

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All